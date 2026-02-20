Tragedy Strikes Chinese Tourists at Lake Baikal

Seven Chinese tourists and a bus driver are feared dead following a tragic accident on Lake Baikal in Siberia. The bus they were traveling in plunged into the frigid waters after the ice reportedly gave way, according to local governor Igor Kobzev on Friday, as reported via Telegram.

While search operations for the missing passengers are ongoing, one tourist miraculously escaped from the unfortunate mishap. Lake Baikal, known as the world's deepest lake, attracts numerous tourists, adding a devastating blow to its reputation as a sightseeing hotspot.

The Irkutsk region's prosecutor's office confirmed the opening of a criminal case to investigate the incident. This tragedy occurs amidst a burgeoning wave of Chinese tourism in Russia, fueled by strengthened political ties and the recent introduction of a mutual visa-free travel agreement.

