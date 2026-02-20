Tragedy Strikes: Chinese Tourists' Fatal Plunge in Lake Baikal

Tragedy unfolded in Russia's Siberia as a tour bus, carrying eight Chinese tourists, plunged into Lake Baikal after the ice broke. Seven bodies were recovered, confirmed Russia's emergency ministry.

One tourist managed to escape, and a criminal investigation has been launched, stated Irkutsk's regional governor Igor Kobzev on Telegram. The prosecutor's office is examining the incident, and rescue operations with an underwater camera have been conducted, with divers set to explore the site.

The site of the accident, known for being the world's deepest freshwater lake, holds a depth of 18 meters at the incident location. The destination is prominent among tourists, reflecting the increase in Chinese visits to Russia amid improving bilateral relations and visa-free travel arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)