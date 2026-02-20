Tragedy Strikes: Chinese Tourists' Fatal Plunge in Lake Baikal
A tour bus carrying eight Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal in Siberia, Russia, resulting in seven deaths. One tourist survived the tragic accident, prompting a criminal investigation. Despite rescue efforts, Lake Baikal, a popular tourist destination, claimed the lives following a surge in Chinese tourism to Russia.
Tragedy unfolded in Russia's Siberia as a tour bus, carrying eight Chinese tourists, plunged into Lake Baikal after the ice broke. Seven bodies were recovered, confirmed Russia's emergency ministry.
One tourist managed to escape, and a criminal investigation has been launched, stated Irkutsk's regional governor Igor Kobzev on Telegram. The prosecutor's office is examining the incident, and rescue operations with an underwater camera have been conducted, with divers set to explore the site.
The site of the accident, known for being the world's deepest freshwater lake, holds a depth of 18 meters at the incident location. The destination is prominent among tourists, reflecting the increase in Chinese visits to Russia amid improving bilateral relations and visa-free travel arrangements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Struggles to Finalize 20th Sanctions Package Against Russia
Ukrainian Paralympians to Boycott Opening Ceremony Over Russian Inclusion
EU Plans 20th Sanctions Package Against Russia
Russian Tu-95MS Bombers: A Routine Yet Strategic Patrol
India Extends Lifeline to Russian Insurers in Maritime Trade Pivot