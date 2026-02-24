VP Radhakrishnan Unveils Tourism Vision 2029 at US–India Summit

India’s Vice-President, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, has positioned tourism as a strategic pillar of India–US economic cooperation, outlining an ambitious roadmap under Tourism Vision 2029 to develop at least one world-class tourist destination in every Indian state.

Addressing the Tourism Leadership Summit in New Delhi — organised by the US–India Partnership Forum in collaboration with the Sankala Foundation — the Vice-President described tourism as a powerful engine of economic growth, cultural exchange and soft diplomacy.

Tourism as a Strategic Economic Bridge

Shri Radhakrishnan commended the organisers for creating a platform that not only celebrates tourism’s potential but also advances the India–US economic corridor in travel and hospitality.

“Tourism is more than an industry. It is a bridge between cultures, a driver of economic opportunity, and a powerful instrument of soft diplomacy,” he said.

He noted that tourism flows between India and the United States reflect deep people-to-people ties, shared democratic values, entrepreneurial dynamism and the strength of the Indian diaspora in America.

The US remains one of India’s top inbound tourism markets, while millions of Indian-origin citizens contribute significantly to economic and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Tourism Vision 2029: One World-Class Destination Per State

Highlighting the government’s forward-looking agenda under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Vice-President detailed Tourism Vision 2029 — a national strategy aimed at creating globally competitive tourism ecosystems.

The initiative seeks to establish at least one world-class destination in every state, supported by:

Robust transport and last-mile connectivity

Smart amenities and digital integration

High safety and hygiene standards

Sustainable infrastructure

Seamless visitor services

Enhanced global branding

He stressed that the plan goes beyond cosmetic beautification and focuses on building holistic tourism ecosystems aligned with international hospitality standards.

Elevating UNESCO Heritage and Cultural Assets

India’s 40+ UNESCO World Heritage Sites were highlighted as anchor assets in the country’s tourism expansion strategy.

The Vice-President called for:

Upgraded visitor amenities

Modern interpretation centres

Digital storytelling platforms

Improved access infrastructure

Sustainable conservation practices

With its civilizational depth, diverse geography and youthful demographic dividend, he said India is well-positioned to redefine global tourism standards.

Climate-Conscious and Community-Led Growth

Shri Radhakrishnan emphasised that tourism expansion must be aligned with environmental sustainability and climate goals.

He advocated for:

Climate-resilient infrastructure

Eco-sensitive development models

Community-led tourism initiatives

Preservation of natural and cultural heritage

He noted that responsible tourism can generate income for local communities while protecting biodiversity and heritage assets.

Showcasing India’s Innovation Economy

In a forward-looking push, the Vice-President encouraged the development of new-age tourism circuits showcasing India’s advancements in:

Space exploration

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)

Renewable energy

Advanced manufacturing

He also emphasised the integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to enhance tourist experiences through smart navigation, personalised itineraries and digital heritage interpretation.

Jobs, Skills and Women-Led Enterprises

Describing tourism as one of the world’s largest generators of employment, the Vice-President called for expanded investment in skills development, entrepreneurship and women-led enterprises.

He stressed that inclusive tourism growth must empower small businesses, artisans and local entrepreneurs while strengthening hospitality training ecosystems.

Deepening India–US Tourism Cooperation

The Tourism Leadership Summit is expected to catalyse stronger collaboration between Indian and American stakeholders in aviation, hospitality, digital platforms, investment and sustainable tourism practices.

Concluding his address, Shri Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that the summit would mark a new phase in India–US cooperation defined by sustainability, innovation, inclusivity and shared prosperity.

As India advances Tourism Vision 2029, the sector is increasingly being positioned not only as an economic driver but as a strategic bridge linking two of the world’s largest democracies.