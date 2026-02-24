Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on Babbar Khalsa Module

Punjab Police have dismantled a module linked to Babbar Khalsa International, arresting two involved in extortion-related shootings. Sukhwinder Singh and Rawal were apprehended with firearms. They were following the orders of foreign-based handlers. Investigations continue to uncover further connections and potential collaborators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:01 IST
  • India

Punjab Police announced a major breakthrough on Tuesday with the dismantling of a module backed by the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). This operation led to the arrest of two individuals involved in extortion-linked shootings. The duo, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sunny, and Rawal, were apprehended along with a pistol, magazines, and ammunition.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the suspects were acting under the orders of foreign-based handlers identified as Gopi Nawashehria, Jassi Kulam, and Sushant Chopra. The accused allegedly carried out two firearm attacks at the residence of a travel agent in the Garhshankar area as part of an extortion scheme.

The arrests were made during an intelligence-led operation on the Jalandhar-Amritsar Highway. Further investigations are underway to map out the network's reach and identify additional members. Authorities have signaled that more arrests and recoveries are anticipated.

