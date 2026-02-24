Punjab Police Crack Down on Babbar Khalsa Module

Punjab Police announced a major breakthrough on Tuesday with the dismantling of a module backed by the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). This operation led to the arrest of two individuals involved in extortion-linked shootings. The duo, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sunny, and Rawal, were apprehended along with a pistol, magazines, and ammunition.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the suspects were acting under the orders of foreign-based handlers identified as Gopi Nawashehria, Jassi Kulam, and Sushant Chopra. The accused allegedly carried out two firearm attacks at the residence of a travel agent in the Garhshankar area as part of an extortion scheme.

The arrests were made during an intelligence-led operation on the Jalandhar-Amritsar Highway. Further investigations are underway to map out the network's reach and identify additional members. Authorities have signaled that more arrests and recoveries are anticipated.