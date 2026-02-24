Left Menu

Renaming Kerala to Keralam: A Historical Nod Ahead of Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the decision to rename Kerala as 'Keralam', celebrating its heritage and identity. The move approved by the Union Cabinet came ahead of state assembly elections, fulfilling a long-standing demand. The change awaits further legislative procedures and approval by the Kerala Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:00 IST
In a significant political development, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to rename the state of Kerala as 'Keralam'. According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, this move is aimed at preserving and celebrating the state's authentic heritage and pride.

The decision, seen as strategic ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, has been met with approval by key political figures and the general public. The legislative process to formalize the change involves the Kerala Assembly's consultation and the President's recommendation.

The cabinet decision aligns with various infrastructural and economic measures, including increased support for jute farmers and extensive rail and metro projects, that are anticipated to boost regional growth and connectivity in multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

