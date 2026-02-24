Delhi Assembly Speaker Unveils Sustainable Governance Initiatives

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, celebrating his first year in office, unveiled an array of initiatives aimed at modernizing the legislative body. Key announcements include a 300 KW expansion of the Assembly's solar power capacity and a pledge to increase the green cover by 20 percent.

In an effort to promote excellence, the Assembly will introduce a 'Best MLA Award', with specifics to be detailed during the upcoming Budget session. Furthermore, a political leadership program is being developed to nurture future youth leaders. Gupta emphasized these initiatives as steps toward transparent and sustainable governance.

The Assembly has transitioned to a fully paperless operation using the National e-Vidhan Application. Notably, it is the country's first legislature to rely entirely on solar energy, thanks to a 500-kilowatt rooftop solar project that cuts carbon emissions and saves an estimated Rs 1.75 crore annually, according to officials.