Delhi Assembly Speaker Unveils Sustainable Governance Initiatives

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced new initiatives marking his one-year tenure, including solar power expansion, a 'Best MLA Award,' and a political leadership program. The Assembly, now fully paperless, leads in solar energy use, significantly reducing costs and emissions while enhancing transparency and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:08 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, celebrating his first year in office, unveiled an array of initiatives aimed at modernizing the legislative body. Key announcements include a 300 KW expansion of the Assembly's solar power capacity and a pledge to increase the green cover by 20 percent.

In an effort to promote excellence, the Assembly will introduce a 'Best MLA Award', with specifics to be detailed during the upcoming Budget session. Furthermore, a political leadership program is being developed to nurture future youth leaders. Gupta emphasized these initiatives as steps toward transparent and sustainable governance.

The Assembly has transitioned to a fully paperless operation using the National e-Vidhan Application. Notably, it is the country's first legislature to rely entirely on solar energy, thanks to a 500-kilowatt rooftop solar project that cuts carbon emissions and saves an estimated Rs 1.75 crore annually, according to officials.

