Tragic End to Aspiring Railway Officer's Journey

A railway recruitment test in Ghatkopar turned tragic as a 30-year-old job aspirant, Akshay Misal, collapsed and died on Monday. The incident occurred right after he completed a 1,600-meter run as part of the test, police reported.

Misal, hailing from Maharashtra's Buldhana district, had previously attempted but failed the recruitment process twice. This was his third attempt to secure a position within the Government Railway Police, reflecting his determination and ambition.

The exact cause of his death remains unknown, pending a post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

