Left Menu

Tragic End to Aspiring Railway Officer's Journey

A 30-year-old man, Akshay Misal, died during a railway recruitment test in Ghatkopar. After two previous failures, this was Misal's third attempt. He collapsed suddenly after running 1,600 meters. The exact cause of death awaits post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:08 IST
Tragic End to Aspiring Railway Officer's Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A railway recruitment test in Ghatkopar turned tragic as a 30-year-old job aspirant, Akshay Misal, collapsed and died on Monday. The incident occurred right after he completed a 1,600-meter run as part of the test, police reported.

Misal, hailing from Maharashtra's Buldhana district, had previously attempted but failed the recruitment process twice. This was his third attempt to secure a position within the Government Railway Police, reflecting his determination and ambition.

The exact cause of his death remains unknown, pending a post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

 India
2
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
3
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global
4
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026