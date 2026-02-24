Left Menu

Global Solidarity with Ukraine: A Resounding UN Vote

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a motion backing Ukraine's borders and condemning Russian attacks, with 107 countries in favor. Key global players abstained or opposed the resolution. Despite deadlock in the Security Council, international support for Ukraine was underscored at various UN gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:08 IST
Global Solidarity with Ukraine: A Resounding UN Vote
The United Nations General Assembly has taken a strong stance in favor of Ukraine, with the adoption of a motion that supports the nation's international borders and condemns Russian military actions. The resolution passed with a significant majority, with 107 countries voting in favor, 12 against, and 51 abstaining.

The vote comes as Russia continues its aggressive tactics against Ukraine, targeting civilian areas and essential energy infrastructure, raising international alarm. Individual nations have shown a mix of positions; notably, China and the United States abstained, while Russia, Belarus, and Sudan opposed the resolution.

In a symbolic gesture of support for Ukraine, various nations gathered on the sidelines of a Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva to jointly decry Russia's actions. Meanwhile, internal divisions within Europe over additional sanctions against Moscow were evident but did not overshadow the broad condemnation of Russia's actions by global leaders.

