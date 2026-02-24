Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds in Odisha Assembly Over Farmers' Issues

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi labeled the opposition's protests over farmers' issues as 'political drama' during the state budget debate. He accused opposition parties, particularly the BJD, of exploiting farmers' issues for political gains, while asserting his government's commitment to farmers' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:08 IST
In a heated session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticized the opposition's stance on farmers' issues, calling it a 'political drama'. Majhi argued that the opposition parties, notably the BJD, are leveraging farmers' concerns for political mileage.

His remarks came during the 2026-27 debate on the state budget, following a rally led by BJD president Naveen Patnaik that lambasted the BJP government for alleged injustices against farmers. Majhi challenged the opposition's sincerity, citing disruptions over supposed paddy procurement mismanagement.

Despite the opposition's accusations, Majhi defended his administration's record, asserting improved support for farmers and urging collaboration on the state's development. The Assembly was adjourned until March 9, concluding the first budget session phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

