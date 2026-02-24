Left Menu

Campus Controversy: Protest Erupts Over Alleged Events at Azim Premji University

ABVP activists protested at Azim Premji University, alleging a proposed event promoted separatism regarding Jammu and Kashmir. The university refuted the claims, stating no such event was authorized. The protesters demanded action, claiming an incident related to the Kunan-Poshpora event. Police are investigating the incident.

Updated: 24-02-2026 23:06 IST
On Tuesday, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration at Bengaluru's Azim Premji University, alleging an unauthorized event promoting separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. The university denied these accusations, asserting no such event had been organized on campus.

The protest centered around claims that an event, connected to the Kunan-Poshpora incident of 1991, was planned by a group of students. The university condemned the disruption, stating that the planned gathering never occurred and strict protocols are followed for campus events.

In response to the protest, police detained several demonstrators to maintain law and order. The incident has sparked demands for a government inquiry into the allegations and calls for a ban on certain student organizations involved in the purported event. Investigations are currently underway.

