Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban Clash

Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of 'unprovoked firing' along their shared border, threatening severe retaliation. This confrontation follows Pakistan's airstrikes on alleged terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan. Relations have soured, exacerbated by past conflicts and perceived inaction against cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant escalation, Pakistan on Tuesday accused the Afghan Taliban of initiating 'unprovoked firing' along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, specifically in the Torkham and Tirah sub-sectors. The incident follows Pakistan's recent airstrikes targeting alleged terrorist hideouts within Afghanistan, aimed at retaliating against recent domestic terrorist assaults.

Speaking on the matter, Mosharraf Zaidi, the Prime Minister's spokesperson for international media, stated that Pakistan's security forces responded promptly and forcefully to quell the Taliban's aggression. He warned that any further provocations would meet with immediate and robust retaliation, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and maintaining its territorial integrity.

This latest confrontation signals the deteriorating relations between the two nations, fueled by accusations of Afghanistan's inability to prevent terrorists from targeting Pakistan. Historical strains, including a conflict last year resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, compound the current situation, underlining a complex geopolitical tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

