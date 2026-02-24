Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban Clash

In a significant escalation, Pakistan on Tuesday accused the Afghan Taliban of initiating 'unprovoked firing' along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, specifically in the Torkham and Tirah sub-sectors. The incident follows Pakistan's recent airstrikes targeting alleged terrorist hideouts within Afghanistan, aimed at retaliating against recent domestic terrorist assaults.

Speaking on the matter, Mosharraf Zaidi, the Prime Minister's spokesperson for international media, stated that Pakistan's security forces responded promptly and forcefully to quell the Taliban's aggression. He warned that any further provocations would meet with immediate and robust retaliation, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and maintaining its territorial integrity.

This latest confrontation signals the deteriorating relations between the two nations, fueled by accusations of Afghanistan's inability to prevent terrorists from targeting Pakistan. Historical strains, including a conflict last year resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, compound the current situation, underlining a complex geopolitical tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)