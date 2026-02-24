Family Heist at Jama Masjid: The Pickpocketing Plot

A shocking case of family-run theft was uncovered in the bustling Jama Masjid market, where a man allegedly instructed his juvenile sons to pickpocket unsuspecting foreign tourists. The operation saw the minors discreetly removing cash and valuables, with the father maintaining possession to avoid immediate suspicion.

The matter surfaced when a foreign national filed an e-FIR after his cash was stolen amid the crowded marketplace. Police investigations, which included extensive analysis of CCTV footage, led to the identification and apprehension of two siblings, aged 13 and 15, who were found acting under their father's direction.

Law enforcement officials recovered USD 2,500 and an ATM card from the father, alongside USD 4,000 from his residence. Additional items, including a high-value mobile phone, were seized. The total recoveries amounted to USD 7,082, revealing previous criminal involvement by the father in a 2013 robbery case, along with past theft activities involving the juveniles.

(With inputs from agencies.)