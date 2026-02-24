Left Menu

Family Heist at Jama Masjid: The Pickpocketing Plot

A father allegedly used his sons, aged 13 and 15, to pickpocket foreign tourists in Jama Masjid's busy market. Police discovered the heist after analyzing CCTV footage. USD 7,082 was recovered, revealing a history of thefts involving the family. The father was previously involved in a 2013 robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:11 IST
Family Heist at Jama Masjid: The Pickpocketing Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of family-run theft was uncovered in the bustling Jama Masjid market, where a man allegedly instructed his juvenile sons to pickpocket unsuspecting foreign tourists. The operation saw the minors discreetly removing cash and valuables, with the father maintaining possession to avoid immediate suspicion.

The matter surfaced when a foreign national filed an e-FIR after his cash was stolen amid the crowded marketplace. Police investigations, which included extensive analysis of CCTV footage, led to the identification and apprehension of two siblings, aged 13 and 15, who were found acting under their father's direction.

Law enforcement officials recovered USD 2,500 and an ATM card from the father, alongside USD 4,000 from his residence. Additional items, including a high-value mobile phone, were seized. The total recoveries amounted to USD 7,082, revealing previous criminal involvement by the father in a 2013 robbery case, along with past theft activities involving the juveniles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

 India
2
Putin Signals Nuclear Defense Stance amid Global Tensions

Putin Signals Nuclear Defense Stance amid Global Tensions

 Russia
3
Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality

Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality

 India
4
South African Men Repatriated from Russia After Mercenary Deception

South African Men Repatriated from Russia After Mercenary Deception

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026