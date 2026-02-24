Left Menu

UPSC Extends Application Deadline Amid Technical Glitch

The Union Public Service Commission has extended the application deadline for the civil services examination to February 27 due to resolved technical issues. The examination selects candidates for key Indian government services like IAS and IFS, with prelims scheduled for May 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:09 IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced an extension for the submission of online applications for the civil services examination. Aspirants now have until February 27 to apply, following a brief technical hiccup on the application portal, the commission stated.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar confirmed that the portal experienced temporary access issues, which have since been addressed. Candidates were reportedly facing difficulties while submitting their applications, but the site is now operating smoothly, he said on X.

The civil services examination, vital for selecting IAS, IFS, and IPS officers, will kick off with the preliminary exam set for May 24, making this extension a crucial relief for applicants.

