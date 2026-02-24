Left Menu

Iran Poised for Diplomatic Agreement with the U.S.

Iran is prepared to engage in negotiations with the United States, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi. He emphasized Iran's readiness for a deal amidst new diplomatic talks, while cautioning that any U.S. military action against Iran would be risky.

Updated: 24-02-2026 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Iran has expressed its willingness to engage in necessary negotiations with the United States as both nations prepare for a new round of talks. This statement was made by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi on Tuesday.

The Iranian diplomat highlighted that Iran is eager to finalize an agreement with Washington at the earliest opportunity. However, he warned that any military aggression from the U.S. against Iran would be, in his words, 'a real gamble.'

These developments come as the international community closely watches the evolving diplomatic relations between the two countries.

