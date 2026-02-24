Iran Poised for Diplomatic Agreement with the U.S.

Iran has expressed its willingness to engage in necessary negotiations with the United States as both nations prepare for a new round of talks. This statement was made by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi on Tuesday.

The Iranian diplomat highlighted that Iran is eager to finalize an agreement with Washington at the earliest opportunity. However, he warned that any military aggression from the U.S. against Iran would be, in his words, 'a real gamble.'

These developments come as the international community closely watches the evolving diplomatic relations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)