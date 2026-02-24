Left Menu

Thrilling Start: Teenage Prodigy Kartik Singh Shines in '72 The League'

Kartik Singh, a promising teenager from Mumbai Aces, shone at '72 The League' held at Classic Golf & Country Club. In an electrifying match-play format, Singh held off American Jhared Hack to halve their contest. Rajasthan Regals led the league standings after a successful team performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:11 IST
Kartik Singh, a talented teenager, captivated audiences at '72 The League' with a remarkable performance. Representing Mumbai Aces, Singh held his ground against American competitor Jhared Hack during a thrilling match-play opening at Classic Golf & Country Club on Tuesday.

In a gripping final hole showdown, Singh's second shot from 210 yards landed just 16 feet from the flag. Despite narrowly missing an eagle putt, he managed to halve the match, securing points for both teams in the singles division of the league.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Regals impressed with an unbeaten run, securing 13 points to lead the standings. The league encompasses singles, foursomes, and fourball matches, with the next round set for Tuesday at Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Noida.

