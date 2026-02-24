Urgent Call for Safety Audits in Non-Scheduled Aviation
Following two tragic accidents involving non-scheduled flights, the Business Jet Operators' Association (BAOA) calls for stringent safety audits and crew briefings. Highlighting the crashes, including a recent one in Jharkhand, BAOA emphasizes that safety must remain a top priority in aviation, especially with uncontrolled airfields.
- Country:
- India
The Business Jet Operators' Association (BAOA) has called for immediate action to bolster safety measures among non-scheduled flight operators following two fatal accidents. These incidents underscore the urgent need for comprehensive safety audits and strict crew briefings to maintain a robust safety culture.
Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd's Beechcraft C90 crash in Jharkhand, which claimed seven lives, has underscored the perils associated with aviation complacency. As non-scheduled operators connect many uncontrolled airfields, the importance of pre-flight weather awareness and due diligence cannot be overstated, according to BAOA Managing Director Captain RK Bali.
With the pre-monsoon season approaching, BAOA stresses that safety must be uncompromised. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu has also indicated government-level initiatives examining non-scheduled flight operations, which are crucial for identifying necessary improvements in safety protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Special safety audit of VSR Ventures found several compliance lapses in airworthiness, air safety, flight operations: DGCA.
DGCA to conduct increased random Cockpit Voice Recorder audits; tech logs of non-scheduled operators' aircraft to detect unauthorised ops.
Aviation watchdog DGCA announces stringent safety measures for non-scheduled operators after surge in aircraft accidents: Statement.
Tragic Accidents Claim Lives Across Uttar Pradesh