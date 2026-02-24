Left Menu

Urgent Call for Safety Audits in Non-Scheduled Aviation

Following two tragic accidents involving non-scheduled flights, the Business Jet Operators' Association (BAOA) calls for stringent safety audits and crew briefings. Highlighting the crashes, including a recent one in Jharkhand, BAOA emphasizes that safety must remain a top priority in aviation, especially with uncontrolled airfields.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Business Jet Operators' Association (BAOA) has called for immediate action to bolster safety measures among non-scheduled flight operators following two fatal accidents. These incidents underscore the urgent need for comprehensive safety audits and strict crew briefings to maintain a robust safety culture.

Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd's Beechcraft C90 crash in Jharkhand, which claimed seven lives, has underscored the perils associated with aviation complacency. As non-scheduled operators connect many uncontrolled airfields, the importance of pre-flight weather awareness and due diligence cannot be overstated, according to BAOA Managing Director Captain RK Bali.

With the pre-monsoon season approaching, BAOA stresses that safety must be uncompromised. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu has also indicated government-level initiatives examining non-scheduled flight operations, which are crucial for identifying necessary improvements in safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

