Double Tragedy: Suspected Double Murder Shocks Koraput

In Odisha's Koraput district, the bodies of a woman, Anushka Parida, and her son, Aham Parida, were found in separate locations. Police have detained the woman's daughter and her boyfriend, suspecting their involvement. The family reportedly opposed the detained couple's relationship, leading to suspicions of their role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of Anushka Parida, 45, and her 14-year-old son, Aham Parida, have been recovered from two separate canals in Odisha's Koraput district, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Authorities have apprehended the woman's daughter and her boyfriend, suspecting their involvement in this tragic double murder.

Police reports indicate that the victims had been missing since February 20, a disappearance that had prompted a complaint from Anushka's brother, Satyaban Patra. Aham's body was discovered in a sack dumped in the Andaramunda canal on Monday, while Anushka's body, also packed in a sack, was recovered the following day in the Jayantagiri canal.

Preliminary investigations suggest that family disagreements over the daughter's romantic involvement with her boyfriend might have led to this heinous act, according to SP Rohit Verma of Koraput. Police continue intensive questioning as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

