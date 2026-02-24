Justice Delayed: A Landmark Decision in Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court has suspended the life imprisonment term of Swapan Haldar, who was convicted for raping a minor. The decision comes as his appeal, pending since 2019, is yet to be addressed, with many older appeals still awaiting hearings.

Presided over by Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy, the division bench granted him conditional bail, citing his right to personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, as he has been in custody for over ten years.

Despite opposition from the state lawyer, the court exercised its discretion given Haldar's prolonged detention. Strict bail conditions have been imposed, restricting his movements and ensuring regular contact with authorities until his appeal is resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)