Left Menu

Justice Delayed: A Landmark Decision in Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court has temporarily suspended the life sentence of Swapan Haldar, convicted of raping a minor, due to prolonged appeal delays. Haldar, in custody for over ten years, received conditional bail as the court emphasized his right to personal liberty under Article 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:05 IST
Justice Delayed: A Landmark Decision in Calcutta High Court
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has suspended the life imprisonment term of Swapan Haldar, who was convicted for raping a minor. The decision comes as his appeal, pending since 2019, is yet to be addressed, with many older appeals still awaiting hearings.

Presided over by Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy, the division bench granted him conditional bail, citing his right to personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, as he has been in custody for over ten years.

Despite opposition from the state lawyer, the court exercised its discretion given Haldar's prolonged detention. Strict bail conditions have been imposed, restricting his movements and ensuring regular contact with authorities until his appeal is resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

 India
4
Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026