Left Menu

Farmers Mobilize Nationwide Against India-US Trade Pact

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced a national protest against the India-US trade deal and other policies, demanding policy changes. The protest includes organizing Mahapanchayats, commemorating Anti-Imperialism Day, and urging actions like rejecting trade pacts and amending agricultural laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:28 IST
Farmers Mobilize Nationwide Against India-US Trade Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced a nationwide protest on Tuesday against the proposed India-US trade agreement and various policies. This move, decided during the National Council meeting at Jat Dharamshala in Kurukshetra, seeks to uphold farmers' rights until their demands are met.

Representatives from nine states gathered, planning a joint Kisan Mazdoor Parliament at Jantar Mantar and nationwide Mahapanchayats. Initiatives intend to highlight dangers of trade pacts and corporate-favorable policies, advocating for policy reversals on issues like the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Seed Bill.

Scheduled protests include Anti-Imperialism Day on March 23 and village-level meetings. Farmers plan to engage chief ministers and opposition leaders, seeking to reclaim state taxation powers and increase their share in the divisible tax pool.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

 India
4
Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026