Farmers Mobilize Nationwide Against India-US Trade Pact

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced a nationwide protest on Tuesday against the proposed India-US trade agreement and various policies. This move, decided during the National Council meeting at Jat Dharamshala in Kurukshetra, seeks to uphold farmers' rights until their demands are met.

Representatives from nine states gathered, planning a joint Kisan Mazdoor Parliament at Jantar Mantar and nationwide Mahapanchayats. Initiatives intend to highlight dangers of trade pacts and corporate-favorable policies, advocating for policy reversals on issues like the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Seed Bill.

Scheduled protests include Anti-Imperialism Day on March 23 and village-level meetings. Farmers plan to engage chief ministers and opposition leaders, seeking to reclaim state taxation powers and increase their share in the divisible tax pool.