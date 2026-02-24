Election Synergy: A Unified Approach to Strengthen Democracy

The Election Commission, in partnership with state poll panels, has commenced a strategic initiative to harmonize laws across various election forms, aiming to boost democratic processes. This collaboration was cemented during a conference where the commitment to align local and parliamentary election laws was underscored.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the need for the EC and state poll panels to synergize efforts, ensuring the electorate remains a priority. The EC, responsible for overseeing key national and state elections, and the state poll bodies, in charge of local elections, will join forces for systemic efficiency.

To reinforce this alliance, the EC has offered technology platforms akin to ECINET and training in electoral management. A notable outcome was the launch of 'A Confluence of Democracies,' aligning with the conference theme after a 27-year gap since the last similar gathering.