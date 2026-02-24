Left Menu

Justice Served: Conviction in Heinous 2019 Crime

A Delhi court found Karamvir Singh guilty of sodomising and murdering an 11-year-old boy in 2019. The conviction relied on key evidence, including CCTV footage and forensic reports. The crime was committed near Narela railway station, with sentencing to be determined at a later date.

A Delhi court has convicted Karamvir Singh for the 2019 sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old boy, bringing some closure to a gruesome case. The crime transpired near Narela railway station, where Singh took the boy, first committing sodomy before taking his life.

The prosecution's argument was bolstered by strong evidence, including CCTV footage, forensic reports, and the accused's disclosure of the crime scene. Items recovered at Singh's behest connected him inextricably to the crime, whether it was clothing stained with the victim's blood or the murder weapon.

Judge Amit Sahrawat emphasized the solidity of the circumstantial evidence presented, stating the comprehensive chain of events pointed to Singh's guilt. Sentencing discussions are scheduled for a forthcoming date, where further judicial actions will be determined.

