Escalating Tensions: Militant Strikes and Diplomatic Frictions in Pakistan
Militant violence intensifies in Pakistan with attacks on police by ambush and suicide bomber. Five officers and two civilians were killed in Kohat; two police officials died and five were injured in Bhakkar. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harboring these militants, a charge Afghanistan denies as tensions escalate.
Pakistan faces escalating militant violence, marked by a tragic ambush on a police patrol and a suicide bombing at a checkpoint on Tuesday. In Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, militants killed five officers, leaving their vehicle ablaze. Two civilians later succumbed to injuries, police confirmed.
Meanwhile, in Punjab's Bhakkar district, a suicide bomber struck the Dajal check post, killing two police officials and injuring five people, including two polio workers. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for both attacks, challenging police resilience in the face of militant operations.
Pakistan retaliated with air strikes targeting alleged militant sanctuaries in Afghanistan, accusing them of planning cross-border attacks. Afghanistan refutes these claims, accusing Pakistan of violating its sovereignty, further straining diplomatic ties as regional tensions rise.
