Vande Bharat Express Extension to Jammu on Hold: Railways Await Further Advisory

The Railway Board has paused the extension of the Vande Bharat Express from Srinagar to Jammu, initially set for March 1, due to unavoidable circumstances. Further advisory is awaited. The service operates between Srinagar and Katra, and was expected to connect directly to Jammu Tawi.

In a recent turn of events, the Railway Board has stalled the planned extension of the Vande Bharat Express service from Srinagar to Jammu, which was scheduled to commence on March 1. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal announced the hold, attributing it to unforeseen circumstances.

Initially, Northern Railways announced the anticipated extension from Katra to Jammu Tawi, promising direct connectivity between the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir starting March 1. This news followed the service's initial launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, post the inauguration of the USBRL project.

The high-speed train, currently operating between Srinagar and Katra, was set to expand its reach with a proposed upgrade from an eight-car rake to a 20-car configuration. Officials express regret for any inconvenience caused and assure the public that updates will be provided as information becomes available.

