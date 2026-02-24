Left Menu

Ukraine's Defiance: Standing Strong Amidst Invasion's Anniversary

Four years after Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asserts that Russia has not defeated Ukraine, as European leaders show support. Despite the resilience, widespread hardship continues for Ukrainian civilians. The conflict, entering its fifth year, sees no immediate resolution, with the UN urging a ceasefire and peace talks.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, declared that Russia has not broken Ukraine nor succeeded in its invasion, now in its fourth year. This conflict has tested Kyiv's determination and raised European concerns over Moscow's larger ambitions.

European officials demonstrated their support by visiting Kyiv to mark this somber anniversary. Despite Russia capturing a significant portion of Ukrainian territory, Zelenskyy affirmed Ukraine's independence remains intact. Meanwhile, President Putin did not mention the war's anniversary, focusing instead on increased threats from Ukrainian attacks within Russia.

As diplomatic efforts falter, the UN calls for a ceasefire and peace agreement. The ongoing war prompts European leaders to reflect on shared security concerns, as they continue their support to Ukraine amidst looming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

