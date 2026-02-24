Maharashtra to Honor Late Ajit Pawar with Memorial
The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly plans to establish a memorial for the late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Speaker Rahul Narwekar emphasized the importance of commemorating Pawar's political contributions. Pawar tragically died in a plane crash in Baramati, Pune, alongside four others on January 28.
The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is set to honor the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by establishing a memorial within the state legislature complex. Speaker Rahul Narwekar praised Pawar as a towering leader whose life and political contributions should be remembered by future generations.
Narwekar mentioned the need for a dedicated space to commemorate Pawar's services to the state. The proposal, aimed at inspiring the younger generation by highlighting Pawar's political journey and achievements, will be presented to the chief minister and relevant officials for approval.
Pawar, along with four others, tragically lost his life in a plane crash in Baramati, Pune district, on January 28. The assembly's proposal reflects both a tribute and an educational effort to keep Pawar's legacy alive among the citizens of Maharashtra.
