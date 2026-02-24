Diverse Guests Highlight Presidential Address

The tradition of inviting special guests to the presidential State of the Union address continues this year, with a host of individuals representing various American narratives attending the event.

A mix of high-profile guests are set to appear, including accusers of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and NASA astronauts poised for a historic moon mission. Additionally, the White House is attempting to secure the presence of the U.S. Olympic hockey teams.

The guest list reflects a spectrum of U.S. interests, with other invitees affected by immigration policies, trade tariffs, and international diplomacy. This meticulously curated ensemble aims to spotlight pressing national and global issues during President Donald Trump's address.

(With inputs from agencies.)