Pentagon Pressures Anthropic Over AI for Military Use

The Pentagon is exerting pressure on Anthropic, a prominent AI company, to allow its technology for military use without restrictions. In a recent meeting, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth gave Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei an ultimatum to comply by Friday or face the risk of losing the company's government contract.

Amodei, wary of ethical issues, remains steadfast against the unrestricted use of AI in autonomous military operations and domestic surveillance. He highlights the dangers of AI in situations involving lethal force and government monitoring, echoing broader concerns within the tech industry about AI in national security.

The Pentagon's demand underscores a significant debate in defense circles. It was reported last summer that Anthropic, alongside companies like Google, OpenAI, and Elon Musk's xAI, received defense contracts worth up to USD 200 million. As the Pentagon pushes for broader AI applications, Anthropic's position signals a tense intersection of technology and ethics.