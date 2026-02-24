Left Menu

Armed Forces Surgeons Perform 100+ Eye Surgeries in One Day

The surgical mission is being led by Brigadier (Dr) Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Consultant and Head of Department (Ophthalmology) at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:31 IST
Armed Forces Surgeons Perform 100+ Eye Surgeries in One Day
The Mega Advanced Surgical Eye Camp highlights the Armed Forces’ expanding humanitarian role alongside their core defence mandate. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a major outreach initiative blending military precision with medical excellence, a highly specialised ophthalmic team from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force performed more than 100 advanced eye surgeries on the opening day of the Mega Advanced Surgical Eye Camp at 12 Air Force Hospital, Gorakhpur.

The camp, which runs until 27 February 2026, aims to deliver over 300 complex ophthalmic procedures to ex-servicemen, serving dependents and underprivileged civilians from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

Elite Military Medical Team Leads Effort

The surgical mission is being led by Brigadier (Dr) Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Consultant and Head of Department (Ophthalmology) at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi.

The team deployed world-class ophthalmic equipment airlifted by Indian Air Force aircraft, enabling the delivery of cutting-edge procedures typically available only at tertiary care centres.

Surgeries conducted on the first day included:

  • Advanced cataract surgeries

  • Minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS)

  • Complex retinal procedures

The use of specialised diagnostic imaging systems and high-precision surgical tools ensured safe, high-volume operations with optimal clinical outcomes.

High Turnout and Comprehensive Screening

Comprehensive eye screenings are ongoing at the hospital, with a large turnout reported on the first day. Beneficiaries include:

  • Ex-servicemen

  • Serving personnel dependents

  • Economically disadvantaged civilians

Medical teams are conducting detailed pre-operative assessments to identify patients requiring specialised intervention, ensuring prioritised care for high-risk and advanced cases.

With more than 300 surgeries scheduled over four days, the camp represents one of the largest advanced ophthalmic outreach efforts in the region.

Senior Defence Medical Leadership in Attendance

The inaugural ceremony was attended by:

  • Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, Surg Vice Admiral Arti Sarin

  • Director General Medical Services (Air), Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja

Their presence underscored the Armed Forces Medical Services’ commitment to expanding access to specialised healthcare beyond military establishments.

Expanding Access to Advanced Eye Care

This Gorakhpur camp marks the seventh such advanced surgical outreach conducted by the elite ophthalmic team. Previous camps have delivered specialised eye care in geographically challenging regions, including:

  • The Himalayan foothills

  • Remote frontier villages of Jammu

  • Border areas of Kutch

By mobilising top-tier military specialists and airlifting sophisticated equipment, the initiative bridges the gap between metropolitan super-speciality hospitals and underserved populations.

Military’s Dual Role: Defence and Development

The Mega Advanced Surgical Eye Camp highlights the Armed Forces’ expanding humanitarian role alongside their core defence mandate.

Beyond safeguarding national borders, the Armed Forces Medical Services continue to serve as a pillar of social resilience by:

  • Providing high-quality healthcare in remote areas

  • Strengthening civil–military medical collaboration

  • Supporting veterans and vulnerable communities

  • Enhancing public trust through service outreach

The initiative aligns with broader government efforts to expand healthcare access and deliver specialist services to regions where advanced procedures are often inaccessible.

As surgeries continue through February 27, the camp stands as a testament to the integration of operational efficiency, medical excellence and compassionate service — restoring sight and transforming lives in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

 

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

 India
2
Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

 India
3
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
4
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026