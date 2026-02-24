Armed Forces Surgeons Perform 100+ Eye Surgeries in One Day

In a major outreach initiative blending military precision with medical excellence, a highly specialised ophthalmic team from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force performed more than 100 advanced eye surgeries on the opening day of the Mega Advanced Surgical Eye Camp at 12 Air Force Hospital, Gorakhpur.

The camp, which runs until 27 February 2026, aims to deliver over 300 complex ophthalmic procedures to ex-servicemen, serving dependents and underprivileged civilians from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

Elite Military Medical Team Leads Effort

The surgical mission is being led by Brigadier (Dr) Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Consultant and Head of Department (Ophthalmology) at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi.

The team deployed world-class ophthalmic equipment airlifted by Indian Air Force aircraft, enabling the delivery of cutting-edge procedures typically available only at tertiary care centres.

Surgeries conducted on the first day included:

Advanced cataract surgeries

Minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS)

Complex retinal procedures

The use of specialised diagnostic imaging systems and high-precision surgical tools ensured safe, high-volume operations with optimal clinical outcomes.

High Turnout and Comprehensive Screening

Comprehensive eye screenings are ongoing at the hospital, with a large turnout reported on the first day. Beneficiaries include:

Ex-servicemen

Serving personnel dependents

Economically disadvantaged civilians

Medical teams are conducting detailed pre-operative assessments to identify patients requiring specialised intervention, ensuring prioritised care for high-risk and advanced cases.

With more than 300 surgeries scheduled over four days, the camp represents one of the largest advanced ophthalmic outreach efforts in the region.

Senior Defence Medical Leadership in Attendance

The inaugural ceremony was attended by:

Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, Surg Vice Admiral Arti Sarin

Director General Medical Services (Air), Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja

Their presence underscored the Armed Forces Medical Services’ commitment to expanding access to specialised healthcare beyond military establishments.

Expanding Access to Advanced Eye Care

This Gorakhpur camp marks the seventh such advanced surgical outreach conducted by the elite ophthalmic team. Previous camps have delivered specialised eye care in geographically challenging regions, including:

The Himalayan foothills

Remote frontier villages of Jammu

Border areas of Kutch

By mobilising top-tier military specialists and airlifting sophisticated equipment, the initiative bridges the gap between metropolitan super-speciality hospitals and underserved populations.

Military’s Dual Role: Defence and Development

The Mega Advanced Surgical Eye Camp highlights the Armed Forces’ expanding humanitarian role alongside their core defence mandate.

Beyond safeguarding national borders, the Armed Forces Medical Services continue to serve as a pillar of social resilience by:

Providing high-quality healthcare in remote areas

Strengthening civil–military medical collaboration

Supporting veterans and vulnerable communities

Enhancing public trust through service outreach

The initiative aligns with broader government efforts to expand healthcare access and deliver specialist services to regions where advanced procedures are often inaccessible.

As surgeries continue through February 27, the camp stands as a testament to the integration of operational efficiency, medical excellence and compassionate service — restoring sight and transforming lives in eastern Uttar Pradesh.