ESIC Marks 75 Years, Expands Health & Social Security Push

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) today commenced celebrations of its 75th Year of Service at Bharat Mandapam, marking a landmark moment in India’s social security journey.

Delivering the keynote address, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya described ESIC’s evolution as a “remarkable example of growth, reform and service,” calling for renewed commitment to strengthen healthcare delivery for India’s workforce.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Shri N. K. Premachandran; Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Ms. Vandana Gurnani; Central Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, Shri Ramesh Krishnamurthi; ILO South Asia Director Ms. Michiko Miyamoto; and senior officials from ESIC and EPFO.

From One Dispensary to 15 Crore Beneficiaries

Tracing ESIC’s journey since its establishment in 1952, Dr. Mandaviya noted that the organisation began with approximately 1.2 lakh beneficiaries and a single dispensary.

Today, ESIC serves over 15 crore beneficiaries through:

166 hospitals

17 medical colleges

Nearly 1,600 dispensaries

Comparing the institution’s growth to the maturation of a responsible citizen, the Minister said ESIC has continuously reformed itself to emerge as a robust pillar of India’s social security framework.

Reform, Perform and Deliver with Discipline

In its 75th year, Dr. Mandaviya urged ESIC to adopt a stronger “reform-and-perform” approach and take collective “sankalps” to enhance service quality.

He stressed:

Ensuring availability of medicines, equipment and doctors across facilities

Minimising patient referrals by strengthening in-house capacities

Upholding discipline and service standards

Aspiring to match premier institutions like AIIMS

“Swasthya hi seva hai, aur seva hi hamara sanskar hai,” he said, underlining that health service is both a mission and a cultural value.

The Minister also highlighted provisions in the Labour Codes mandating annual health check-ups for workers aged 40 and above, aimed at preventive care and early detection of occupational diseases.

Expanding Coverage Under Labour Codes

Secretary (Labour & Employment) Ms. Vandana Gurnani described ESIC as a cornerstone of India’s social security architecture.

She emphasised that healthcare under ESIC goes beyond treating illness — it prevents poverty and protects breadwinners, thereby strengthening nation-building.

Under the Labour Codes, ESIC’s mandate has expanded to include:

Pan-India coverage

Extension of benefits to unorganised and gig workers

Annual health check-ups for workers above 40

She also noted India’s recent recognition by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) for excellence in social security administration.

Key Launches at ESIC@75

To mark the Platinum Jubilee year, several initiatives were unveiled:

Release of a Commemorative Coin (ESIC@75)

Launch of the ESIC@75 Coffee Table Book

Rollout of the Swasthya Rath Initiative to expand outreach

Launch of Annual Health Check-up Camps nationwide

Major MoUs to Strengthen Healthcare Delivery

Two significant Memoranda of Understanding were signed:

ESIC–National Health Authority (NHA) MoU Convergence of ESI Scheme with Ayushman Bharat–PM-JAY

Signed by Shri Sanjay Mehrishi (NHA) and Shri Ashok Kumar (DG, ESIC)

Aims to enhance coordinated healthcare delivery ESIC–NABL MoU To strengthen quality assurance and laboratory accreditation

Signed by Dr. Ramanand N. Shukla (NABL) and Dr. R. Srinivasan (ESIC)

Focused on improving diagnostic standards

Special Services Fortnight Announced

From 24 February to 10 March 2026, ESIC will observe a nationwide Special Services Fortnight across its offices and hospitals.

Activities will include:

Health and hygiene camps

Basic life support training

Preventive screenings

Yoga and AYUSH camps

Grievance redressal drives

Expedited settlement of pending claims

Daily health check-ups for insured persons aged 40+

Strengthening Future-Ready Social Security

Panel discussions during the event focused on:

“Reaching the Unreached – New Vistas under the Code on Social Security”

“New Models for Scalability and Reach of Medical Care”

Experts from the ILO, V.V. Giri National Labour Institute, EPFO, WHO and Ministry of Health deliberated on expanding coverage and adopting innovative healthcare delivery models.

An exhibition traced ESIC’s evolution from its launch in Kanpur and Delhi in 1952 to its present footprint across 713 districts in 36 States and UTs.

Building a Healthy Workforce for Viksit Bharat

Over 75 years, ESIC has provided medical care, cash benefits, maternity support, disability coverage, employment injury compensation and unemployment relief — transforming India’s social protection landscape.

Concluding the celebrations, Dr. Mandaviya called upon all stakeholders to work collectively to make ESIC a global model of health security.

The 75th Foundation Day reaffirms ESIC’s commitment to building a healthy, secure and empowered workforce — a critical pillar in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.