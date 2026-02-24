Railways Flag Off New Bhopal Express Trains, Boost MP Connectivity

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw today virtually flagged off two new train services connecting Bhopal with Dhanbad and Chopan, marking a major expansion of rail connectivity between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The launch of Train No. 11631/32 Bhopal–Dhanbad–Bhopal Tri-Weekly Express and Train No. 11633/34 Bhopal–Chopan–Bhopal Weekly Express aims to address growing passenger demand and improve direct connectivity to key industrial and mining regions.

The ceremony at Bhopal Railway Station was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Jagdish Devda and Shri Rajendra Shukla, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

Direct Link to Industrial and Coal Belts

The new services will directly connect Madhya Pradesh’s capital to the Singrauli coalfields, Chopan industrial region and Dhanbad — one of India’s major coal and mining hubs.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav described the launch as a “significant gift” for Singrauli and adjoining regions, highlighting improved daily connectivity and enhanced economic prospects.

The trains will benefit passengers travelling between Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar, particularly those engaged in trade, employment and business.

Train Timings and Coach Composition

Bhopal–Dhanbad Tri-Weekly Express (11631/32)

30 halts between Bhopal and Dhanbad

Departs Bhopal: 20:55 hrs

Arrives Dhanbad: 20:30 hrs (next day)

Return departs Dhanbad: 07:20 hrs

Arrives Bhopal: 07:00 hrs (next day)

24 coaches including AC, Sleeper and General

Bhopal–Chopan Weekly Express (11633/34)

15 halts between Bhopal and Chopan

Departs Bhopal: 20:55 hrs

Arrives Chopan: 10:50 hrs (next day)

Return departs Chopan: 17:10 hrs

Arrives Bhopal: 07:00 hrs (next day)

24 coaches including AC, Sleeper and General

Key stations served include Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Beohari, Singrauli, Chopan, Chandrapura and Dhanbad.

Massive Infrastructure Push in MP

Shri Vaishnaw said railway development in Madhya Pradesh has reached “an unprecedented scale” during the Prime Minister’s third term, with projects worth approximately ₹48,000 crore sanctioned that directly connect to the state.

Major sanctioned projects include:

Indore–Manmad new line : ₹18,000 crore

Bhusawal–Khandwa 3rd & 4th lines : ₹3,500 crore

Prayagraj–Manikpur 3rd line : ₹1,640 crore

Ratlam–Nagda 3rd & 4th lines : ₹1,000 crore

Itarsi–Nagpur 4th line : ₹5,400 crore

Itarsi–Bhopal–Bina 4th line : ₹4,300 crore

Vadodara–Ratlam 3rd & 4th lines : ₹8,800 crore

Gondia–Jabalpur doubling: ₹5,200 crore

Additional works underway include Ramganj Mandi–Bhopal, Lalitpur–Singrauli, Indore–Budni, Bina–Katni third line, Satna–Rewa and Katni–Singrauli doubling, and multiple gauge conversions.

New East–West Dedicated Freight Corridor

The Union Budget has proposed a 2,052 km East–West Dedicated Freight Corridor from Dankuni (West Bengal) to Surat (Gujarat), passing through Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

This corridor will:

Connect with the Western DFC

Enable seamless freight movement to ports like Hazira, Mundra and upcoming Vadhvan Port

Reduce network congestion

Boost export-import efficiency

Accelerate industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh

High-speed freight access to western ports is expected to significantly benefit containerised cargo and bulk commodity transport.

Record Budget Allocation for Railways

The Union Budget 2026–27 has allocated:

₹2,93,030 crore capital expenditure for Indian Railways

₹1.20 lakh crore for railway safety

Madhya Pradesh has received ₹15,188 crore — 24 times higher than allocations during 2009–2014.

Currently:

Railway projects worth ₹1,18,379 crore are underway in the state

100% electrification of railway lines in MP has been completed

80 stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Plan to implement Kavach safety system over 4,591 route km

5 pairs of Vande Bharat Express and 4 pairs of Amrit Bharat Express operate in the state

Additional new trains are expected this year.

Boost to Trade, Tourism and Regional Growth

The newly launched trains are expected to:

Strengthen connectivity between MP, UP and Jharkhand

Support mining and energy sectors

Boost local trade and tourism

Enhance passenger convenience and commuter mobility

Promote balanced regional development

The launch reflects the government’s continued focus on expanding railway capacity, improving safety and ensuring seamless connectivity across India.