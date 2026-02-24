Sierra Leone-Guinea Border Tensions Escalate

Tensions between Sierra Leone and Guinea escalated as the former accused the latter of capturing several of its security personnel. This incident is the latest in a series of disputes over border territories that have persisted since Sierra Leone's civil war in the 1990s.

The Sierra Leone Information Ministry released a statement on social media outlining the situation. According to the statement, security forces from Sierra Leone were constructing a border post in Kaliyereh when Guinean forces reportedly seized several personnel, along with arms and ammunition.

The Sierra Leone government is pursuing diplomatic channels to locate and secure the safe release of their personnel. An investigation team has been dispatched to the area to gather more information about the incident.