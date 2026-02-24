EU's Strategic Push: Permanent Ban on Russian Oil Imports

The European Commission is preparing to submit a legislative proposal to permanently ban Russian oil imports. According to EU officials and documents obtained by Reuters, the timing is set for April 15, strategically positioned three days post-Hungary's parliamentary elections to mitigate its impact on the electoral process.

Hungary and Slovakia, both heavily reliant on Russian oil, have expressed strong opposition to the ban. Despite existing EU sanctions on seaborne Russian oil, the bloc seeks a more comprehensive legislative phase-out, potentially resilient to any peace agreements in the Ukraine conflict that might otherwise lift sanctions.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, maintaining amiable relations with Russia, has vetoed further EU sanctions against Russia. The European Union could potentially sidestep Hungarian and Slovakian objections by employing a law that mandates a qualified majority, thus advancing its agenda to end Russian oil reliance by 2027.