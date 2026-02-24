Left Menu

EU's Strategic Push: Permanent Ban on Russian Oil Imports

The European Commission is set to propose a permanent ban on Russian oil imports, strategically timed after Hungary's elections. With opposition from Hungary and Slovakia, the proposal aims to enshrine the phase-out of Russian oil, circumventing potential vetoes. The EU intends to end Russian oil imports by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:06 IST
EU's Strategic Push: Permanent Ban on Russian Oil Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is preparing to submit a legislative proposal to permanently ban Russian oil imports. According to EU officials and documents obtained by Reuters, the timing is set for April 15, strategically positioned three days post-Hungary's parliamentary elections to mitigate its impact on the electoral process.

Hungary and Slovakia, both heavily reliant on Russian oil, have expressed strong opposition to the ban. Despite existing EU sanctions on seaborne Russian oil, the bloc seeks a more comprehensive legislative phase-out, potentially resilient to any peace agreements in the Ukraine conflict that might otherwise lift sanctions.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, maintaining amiable relations with Russia, has vetoed further EU sanctions against Russia. The European Union could potentially sidestep Hungarian and Slovakian objections by employing a law that mandates a qualified majority, thus advancing its agenda to end Russian oil reliance by 2027.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
2
Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

 Global
3
Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

 India
4

Vayu Shakti: Air Force's Daring Display in the Thar Desert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026