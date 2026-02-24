Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Shields USPS from Lawsuits: A Landmark Decision

A divided Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against a Texas landlord who alleged racial discrimination by USPS employees who refused mail delivery. The court decided that federal law protecting the Postal Service from lawsuits extends to intentional nondelivery. The ruling prevents a potential flood of similar lawsuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:17 IST
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Americans the right to sue the US Postal Service for nondelivery of mail, even when employees intentionally withhold it. This ruling stems from a deeply divided 5-4 verdict.

The case involved Lebene Konan, a Texas landlord, who claimed that postal employees refused to deliver her mail due to racial prejudice, alleging discrimination in the nondelivery of mail. Justice Clarence Thomas, representing the conservative majority, stated that federal law encompasses intent when exempting the USPS from lawsuits.

This decision, however, faced opposition from the liberal justices led by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who argued that the intentional malice in nondelivery should not be protected under the law. Despite its impact, the ruling aims to curb a potential surge of lawsuits threatening the financially strained Postal Service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

