Southern Command Chief Honors Decorated Veterans at Pangode

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth of the Army Southern Command visited Pangode military station, engaging with soldiers and honoring seven retired military officials for their contributions across various fields. The event witnessed the presence of top military officials and lauded veterans who have excelled in diverse arenas including arts, literature, and sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:51 IST
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Army Southern Command Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's Southern Command, made a significant visit to the Pangode military station on Friday. During the visit, he actively engaged with both serving soldiers and retired military personnel, strengthening the ties within the armed forces community.

In a ceremony organized by the Defence Ministry, seven retired military officials were honored for their post-service achievements. Among those celebrated were Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), formerly the CEO of Technopark; Lt.Col. P. Jeevno (Retd), a former Nursing Officer; and Subedar Joseph Antony (Retd), who leads the Raksha Bhavan Charitable Society. Additionally, the outstanding achievements of 82-year-old artist Havildar A. Sukumaran Nair (Retd), celebrated writer and poet Dafedar Joy NI (Retd), who received top literary honors, were recognized.

The event also celebrated achievements in sports and literature, honoring retired Navy official Varghese D'Cruz for his sports talent and Subedar Baburaj D (Retd) for his acclaimed Malayalam book, which has made it to several regional record books. The ceremony was attended by Pangode Military Station Commander Brigadier Anurag Upadhyaya, along with senior officers and ex-servicemen, highlighting a strong community of service and recognition. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

