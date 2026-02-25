Left Menu

Cachar District Horror: 28-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped and Extorted

A 28-year-old woman in Assam's Cachar district was gang-raped and extorted of Rs 10,000 by a group of 7-8 men. Police have made arrests and are investigating. The incident has sparked outcry and political commentary over safety concerns in the state.

Cachar District Horror: 28-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped and Extorted
In a harrowing event that unfolded in Assam's Cachar district, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her boyfriend and extorted of Rs 10,000 by a group of 7-8 individuals. The crime occurred on the night of February 19 at the Silchar bypass area.

Law enforcement officials have apprehended one suspect, identified as Nilutpol Das from Ashram Road, Silchar, while another individual has been detained. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Partha Protim Das, confirmed the ongoing investigation, revealing that the perpetrators allegedly arrived in an SUV.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajat Kumar Pal stated that the incident is being treated with utmost urgency, as authorities continue to search for the remaining suspects and the vehicle involved. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, while the medical report of the victim is awaited.

Political reactions have surfaced as TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev criticized the state's safety measures on her social media platform, emphasizing the disparity between VIP and citizen security.

