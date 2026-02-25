Tensions Erupt: BJP Supporters Accused of Violence Against Protesters in West Bengal
A woman Booth Level Officer has filed a police complaint against BJP supporters linked to Suvendu Adhikari for assault during a protest in West Bengal. The incident involved alleged violence and intimidation, resulting in injuries. An FIR has been registered as investigations continue on the matter.
- Country:
- India
In West Bengal, a woman Booth Level Officer (BLO) has lodged a police complaint accusing supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Suvendu Adhikari, of assault and intimidation during a peaceful protest. The complainant has cited incidents of physical aggression, verbal abuse, and threats aimed at disrupting their demonstration.
According to the complaint, the events unfolded on February 24 around 5:30 pm as BLO teachers protested outside the office of the Chief Electoral Officer demanding justice for colleagues who died during Election Commission Imposed SIR activities. The protest was described as peaceful and lawful, conducted under the protection of constitutional rights.
The situation allegedly escalated with the arrival of Suvendu Adhikari, turning the environment volatile. The complainant claimed that outsiders, brandishing BJP flags, attacked the demonstrators, resulting in injuries and intimidation, particularly targeting female protesters through verbal and physical harassment. An FIR has since been filed as authorities investigate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
