Transforming Legal Education: LSGL Conference on Law and AI

SONIPAT, 25 FEBRUARY 2026: The prestigious Law Schools Global League (LSGL) Deans' Meeting and Academic Conference was hosted by the Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University. Centered on the theme 'Law and the Digital Future: Reimagining Global Legal Education,' the conference tackled the dynamic influence of AI and digital technology on legal systems worldwide.

The four-day event gathered 40 deans and senior academics from 24 top-tier universities, reinforcing JGLS's reputation as a global leader in legal scholarship. Discussions emphasized the necessity of integrating AI into legal education while upholding values of democracy and justice.

Amidst academic deliberations, cultural engagements highlighted India's rich heritage. The conference culminated in strategic partnerships and collaborative frameworks, ensuring JGLS's continued impact as a global thought leader in legal education.