Triumphant Moments at 2026 IIS Dangal Championship

The 2026 IIS Dangal Championship concluded with stellar performances from Nishu and Yash, U23 World Championships medallists. With over 300 entries, the event saw significant participation, showcasing budding wrestling talent at the Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Hall, Hisar. IIS continues to nurture emerging athletes through competitive exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:43 IST
Nishu - 53 KG Gold Medalist pose for a picture after winning. (Photo/IIS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2026 IIS Dangal Championship wrapped up with a flourish as U23 World Championships medallists Nishu and Yash dominated their weight classes, clinching gold in their respective competitions. Organised by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), the championship witnessed a spectacular turnout at the Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Multipurpose Hall, Hisar, with over 240 participants competing across nine categories.

Nishu, competing in the 53 kg category, demonstrated her prowess by swiftly securing the gold medal after a recent bronze win at the U23 World Championship in Serbia. Similarly, Yash from the Delhi state team emerged victorious in the 74 kg freestyle category. Both athletes were awarded prize money, with Nishu receiving Rs 31,000 and Yash Rs 51,000 for their wins.

The championship's second edition drew participants nationwide, with nearly 20% of entries from outside Haryana. The event showcased emerging talents from the IIS stable, including well-known names from U17 and U20 World Championships. The IIS Dangal Championship provided a crucial platform for young wrestlers, monitored by acclaimed coaches like Kosei Akaishi and High-Performance Director Gary Hall, to gain exposure at senior-level competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

