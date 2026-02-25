Mumbai Police Crack Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Landmark Operation

In a significant action against illegal immigration, authorities in Mumbai's Versova area have detained 25 Bangladeshi nationals, including 21 transgender individuals. The arrests were made following suspicions raised during a routine patrol at Shakulshaha Dargah in Versova, with electronic evidence confirming their nationality.

Senior police officer Deepshikha Ware noted that many of these individuals entered India through Kolkata and Mizoram, having lived in settlements across Mumbai, Gujarat, and Delhi for years. The detainees, particularly transgender individuals, reportedly seek refuge in India due to a lack of security and respect in Bangladesh.

This operation is part of a larger crackdown by the authorities under the guidance of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, marking the biggest action against Bangladeshi infiltrators in Mumbai in 2023. The operation saw extensive deployment of police personnel and the arrest of additional suspects linked to illegal activity.

