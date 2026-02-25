Left Menu

Land Scandal Sparks Legal Battle: Bhumre vs. Danve

Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre refutes allegations by Ambadas Danve concerning a 23-acre land 'gifted' to his driver. Danve claims irregularities in the land transfer, urging a probe. Bhumre plans to file defamation charges and calls for action against wrongful allegations, questioning validity of property claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre has vehemently denied accusations about a land transaction involving his driver, countering allegations made by Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve. The heated dispute centers on claims that a 23-acre land parcel in Maharashtra, valued at Rs 1,150 crore, was allegedly 'gifted' to Bhumre's driver through questionable means.

Danve has raised serious questions about the legality of the land's gift deed, citing discrepancies in the timeline and the non-existence of crucial documents. He also urged for an official investigation into the matter, suggesting potential misuse of government agencies. Bhumre, however, dismissed these allegations as baseless and founded on incomplete information.

In response, Bhumre announced his intention to pursue a defamation lawsuit against Danve. He called for accountability from those spreading false allegations and demanded a thorough probe to uncover the truth. The controversy continues to develop as both parties prepare for a legal showdown.

