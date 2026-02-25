Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Dholpur Patwari Arrested for Bribery in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested patwari Birendra Kumar Sharma in Dholpur district for taking a Rs 50,000 bribe. The accused allegedly demanded the amount to process a land mutation entry. The bureau trapped and caught him red-handed, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended a village revenue officer in Dholpur, reportedly involved in a bribery case.

The arrest of Birendra Kumar Sharma, patwari of Basai Samanta revenue circle, unfolded amid allegations of demanding Rs 50,000 to facilitate a land mutation entry.

A complaint led to a carefully orchestrated trap, catching the accused during the illegal transaction. Official investigations and subsequent legal actions continue as the bureau intensifies its anti-corruption efforts.

