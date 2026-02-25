Corruption Crackdown: Dholpur Patwari Arrested for Bribery in Rajasthan

In a significant operation, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended a village revenue officer in Dholpur, reportedly involved in a bribery case.

The arrest of Birendra Kumar Sharma, patwari of Basai Samanta revenue circle, unfolded amid allegations of demanding Rs 50,000 to facilitate a land mutation entry.

A complaint led to a carefully orchestrated trap, catching the accused during the illegal transaction. Official investigations and subsequent legal actions continue as the bureau intensifies its anti-corruption efforts.