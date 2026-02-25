AI Revolutionizes Telecom Fraud Management

AI-led platforms are revolutionizing telecom operations by evolving from patchwork add-ons to essential infrastructure. These advancements assist telecom operators in combating high-tech fraud and boosting digital revenue, said a Subex Ltd official on Wednesday.

Bengaluru-based Subex Ltd highlighted that traditional, rules-based fraud systems are struggling to keep up with today's network complexities. Large-scale traffic and a multitude of partner connections make legacy tools less effective. Consequently, minor oversights may result in significant revenue losses or damage to trust.

Nisha Dutt, Subex MD and CEO, emphasized the importance of integrating AI at the heart of fraud management and business assurance. By doing so, AI provides telecom operators with real-time visibility across revenue streams, early fraud detection, and efficient partner settlement. Notable deployments include major telecom operators such as VodafoneZiggo and Telkomsel.