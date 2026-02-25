Jammu and Kashmir Accelerates Panchayat Ghar Construction

The Jammu and Kashmir government is making strides in enhancing grassroots governance. Officials have allocated land for 579 panchayat ghars, with 204 completed, contributing to the overarching target of 640 structures aimed at reinforcing local administrative infrastructure.

Panchayati Raj Director Sham Lal stressed the importance of completing these projects by March 31 to establish them as key sites for gram sabha meetings and pension scheme registrations. The initiative is an essential part of bolstering civic amenities and governance at the village level.

Additionally, 32 panchayat learning centres are being launched to boost training and capacity-building at the grassroots level. These centres will function as hubs for development planning and community engagement, showcasing local heritage under the 'Mera Gaon, Meri Dharohar' initiative.

