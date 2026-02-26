Govt Hails SIU Breakthrough in Home Affairs Corruption Probe

Government has welcomed a major breakthrough by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) following a comprehensive probe into corruption within the Department of Home Affairs involving the fraudulent issuing of official documents to illegal immigrants.

The investigation exposed criminal conduct that government says not only undermines the integrity of South Africa’s immigration system, but also weakens public trust in State institutions and poses risks to national security.

Fraudulent Documents and National Security Risks

According to government, the corruption uncovered relates to the illegal processing and issuing of official documentation — a serious breach in a department responsible for managing citizenship, identity registration and immigration control.

The fraudulent issuance of such documents enables unlawful residency, facilitates organised crime networks and compromises border management systems.

Government stressed that safeguarding the credibility of Home Affairs systems is essential to maintaining public confidence and protecting the country’s sovereignty.

Commitment to Rooting Out Corruption

Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa commended the SIU for its diligent investigative work and reaffirmed government’s support for law enforcement agencies tasked with holding offenders accountable.

“This case bears testament that government will take action to root out any form of corruption. This development gives effect to the commitment made by President Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address, where fighting corruption and strengthening the capacity of the State were reaffirmed as national priorities,” Mnukwa said.

“The successful investigation is a clear indication that government’s anti-corruption campaign is being actively implemented.”

The breakthrough aligns with broader efforts to rebuild institutional credibility and professionalise the public service.

Zero-Tolerance Approach

Government reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on corruption in both the public and private sectors, noting that corruption entrenches inequality, undermines service delivery and erodes trust in democratic institutions.

Corruption within Home Affairs has far-reaching consequences, affecting everything from immigration management and identity systems to economic regulation and social security frameworks.

Authorities emphasised that dismantling corrupt networks is critical to restoring accountability and operational integrity within the State.

National Anti-Corruption Strategy in Action

Cabinet adopted the National Anti-Corruption Strategy in 2020 to strengthen prevention, detection and enforcement mechanisms across government.

The strategy promotes:

Preventative controls and ethical governance systems

Strengthened investigative and prosecutorial capacity

Improved inter-agency coordination

Public participation and whistleblower protection

“A capable, ethical and developmental State depends on collective responsibility and accountability,” Mnukwa said.

Public Urged to Report Corruption

Government called on both citizens and public servants to continue reporting suspected fraud and corruption, stressing that whistleblowing remains a critical pillar in combating graft.

Members of the public can report corruption anonymously through:

National Anti-Corruption Hotline: 0800 701 701 (toll free)

Email: integrity@publicservicecorruptionhotline.org.za

Government reaffirmed its commitment to building a professional, transparent and accountable public service that upholds the rule of law and delivers services with integrity.

The SIU breakthrough signals renewed momentum in the fight against corruption — a campaign that authorities say remains central to strengthening state capacity and safeguarding democratic governance.