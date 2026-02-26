Gauteng Cracks Down on Rogue Taxis in High-Impact Safety Blitz

The Gauteng Provincial Government has intensified its road safety campaign, with high-impact stop-and-search operations leading to the discontinuation of 19 minibuses and the issuing of over 1 400 infringement notices in a single week.

The enforcement drive, led by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), forms part of a coordinated provincial strategy to curb lawlessness, improve compliance and strengthen safety across public transport corridors.

Targeting High-Risk Transport Routes

Between 16 and 22 February 2026, intensified operations were conducted across Johannesburg and Tshwane, focusing on major public and scholar transport routes identified as high-risk due to repeated non-compliance and road safety violations.

Authorities say the operations are part of a broader zero-tolerance approach to criminality and negligence in the public transport sector.

19 Minibuses Taken Off the Road

As a direct result of the week-long blitz:

19 minibuses were discontinued for failing to meet critical roadworthiness standards

60 additional vehicles were issued with discontinue notices

More than 600 manual infringement notices were issued

877 electronic infringement notices were processed using GTI’s e-Force digital enforcement devices

Common defects identified included:

Faulty brakes

Worn tyres

Broken headlights

Defective brake lights and indicators

Cracked windscreens

Officials warned that such defects pose serious and immediate risks to passengers, pedestrians and other motorists.

Licensing and Compliance Violations

Enforcement teams also uncovered significant licensing violations within the public transport sector:

89 minibus taxi operators were found driving without valid driving licences

54 minibuses were operating without valid licence discs

The Gauteng Provincial Government emphasised that driving without a valid licence is a criminal offence. Offenders may face fines, acquire a criminal record, or have their vehicles impounded if no licensed driver is available to assume control.

Vehicle impoundments carry escalating financial penalties, particularly for repeat offenders in the public transport industry.

Arrests for Serious Offences

The operations also resulted in 14 arrests for serious offences:

12 motorists arrested for driving under the influence (DUI)

1 arrest for fraud

1 arrest for reckless and negligent driving

Authorities described the arrests as part of a broader effort to address behaviour that significantly contributes to road fatalities and injuries.

Zero-Tolerance on Negligence

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commended the GTI for its proactive and consistent enforcement strategy.

“These weekly results demonstrate our commitment to creating a safer, more compliant transport environment. The work of the Inspectorate to discontinue 19 minibuses, in a single week, sends a clear and uncompromising message that Gauteng will not tolerate criminality, corruption, or total disregard for road regulations,” she said.

Diale-Tlabela stressed that stop-and-search operations are a cornerstone of the province’s road safety and traffic law enforcement strategy.

Protecting Lives on Gauteng Roads

The MEC underscored that removing unroadworthy vehicles from circulation is a necessary intervention to protect commuters and reduce preventable accidents.

Through sustained visibility, digital enforcement tools and decisive action, the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate aims to reinforce a clear message: lawlessness on public roads will not be tolerated.

Diale-Tlabela also appealed to motorists and commuters for patience during ongoing operations, noting that enforcement activities are designed to safeguard lives and improve transport reliability across the province.