Operation Shanela Nets Illegal Firearms in Ehlazeni Sweep

A coordinated, intelligence-driven law enforcement operation under Operation Shanela has led to multiple firearm recoveries and the arrest of two suspects in Mpumalanga’s Ehlazeni District over the weekend.

The multi-disciplinary operation, conducted from 23 to 24 February 2026, targeted crime hotspots in Calcutta, Acornhoek and Bushbuckridge, with a specific focus on disrupting illegal firearm circulation and tracing wanted suspects.

Intelligence-Led Crackdown Across Hotspots

The operation brought together SAPS members, Crime Intelligence and local farm watch structures in a concerted crime prevention drive. Activities included:

Compliance inspections at liquor outlets

Stop-and-search operations

High-visibility patrols in identified areas, including Saselani and Dwarsloop in Bushbuckridge

Tracing of wanted suspects

The coordinated approach reflects SAPS’ continued reliance on data-driven policing to curb violent crime in high-risk areas.

Arrests and Firearm Seizures

During the operation, a 30-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police seized:

Two 9mm pistols

Two magazines

Approximately 16 live rounds of ammunition

Further follow-up operations led to the recovery of two additional firearms, one of which is suspected to be state-issued — a development that may trigger further internal investigation.

Acting on additional Crime Intelligence information, members recovered another 9mm pistol with ammunition, bringing the total number of firearms seized during the operation to multiple illegal weapons.

A second suspect, aged 25, was also arrested in connection with the recovered firearms.

Court Appearances Pending

The suspects, aged 25 and 30, are expected to appear separately at the Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek Magistrate’s Courts on Wednesday.

They are likely to face charges related to unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, pending further investigation.

Community Collaboration Key to Success

Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the teams for their swift response and seamless coordination.

He emphasised the critical role of integrated operations and community partnerships in combatting violent crime.

“These coordinated efforts enhance operational quality, strengthen cohesion among law enforcement partners, and significantly contribute to proactive policing and safer communities,” said Mkhwanazi.

He further highlighted the importance of collaboration with farm patrol groups and other community-based structures in removing illegal firearms from circulation — a key driver of violent crime in many rural and peri-urban areas.

Sustained Pressure on Illegal Firearms

Operation Shanela forms part of SAPS’ broader strategy to intensify intelligence-driven, multi-disciplinary enforcement operations across provinces. Illegal firearms remain a major contributor to serious and violent crimes, including armed robbery, hijacking and murder.

Police have indicated that similar operations will continue across the district as part of sustained efforts to stabilise crime hotspots and restore public confidence in law enforcement.