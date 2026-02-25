Judicial Corruption Controversy in NCERT Textbook Sparks Debate

The NCERT's Class 8 social science textbook is under fire for its chapter on judicial corruption, with the government considering removing controversial sections. The textbook's portrayal of the judiciary's challenges, including corruption and backlog of cases, has sparked a heated debate within educational and political circles. Sources suggest government disapproval of the material and a possible re-evaluation of the content.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, has expressed strong objections to the book's claims, emphasizing that defamation of the judiciary will not be tolerated. The textbook, which highlights issues like pending cases and internal accountability within the judiciary, is seen as an attempt to address transparency and accountability in the legal system.

The government contends that while NCERT operates independently, those responsible for including these chapters should have consulted relevant government bodies. The controversy centers around the accuracy and context of claims made within the book, with former Chief Justice B R Gavai's quote on judicial misconduct being a point of contention. As debates continue, discussions about judicial accountability, with over 1,600 public grievances recorded in recent years, remain relevant within the public domain.