Switzerland Pledges Swift Aid for Ski Resort Fire Victims

In a move to support the victims of the devastating ski resort fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, the Federal Council announced a one-time payment of 50,000 Swiss francs to severely injured survivors and families of those who perished. The tragedy claimed 41 lives and injured more than 100 people.

The financial aid, described as a 'solidarity contribution,' seeks to provide quick relief to those affected, according to the Federal Council. President Guy Parmelin emphasized the government's commitment to uncover the circumstances behind the fire, reportedly ignited by sparkling candles that lit foam soundproofing in the bar.

Justice Minister Beat Jans revealed the federal government's plan to allocate a total of 7.8 million francs for the 156 individuals most severely impacted, alongside additional support from the home canton of Valais. Efforts are underway to expedite related legislation and facilitate settlements to avoid drawn-out legal proceedings.