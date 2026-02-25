Left Menu

Switzerland Pledges Swift Aid for Ski Resort Fire Victims

Switzerland has announced a one-time financial aid to the victims and families affected by the Crans-Montana ski resort fire, which resulted in 41 deaths and over 100 injuries. The government aims to provide swift assistance and is pushing for legal settlements to avoid prolonged litigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:56 IST
Switzerland Pledges Swift Aid for Ski Resort Fire Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to support the victims of the devastating ski resort fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, the Federal Council announced a one-time payment of 50,000 Swiss francs to severely injured survivors and families of those who perished. The tragedy claimed 41 lives and injured more than 100 people.

The financial aid, described as a 'solidarity contribution,' seeks to provide quick relief to those affected, according to the Federal Council. President Guy Parmelin emphasized the government's commitment to uncover the circumstances behind the fire, reportedly ignited by sparkling candles that lit foam soundproofing in the bar.

Justice Minister Beat Jans revealed the federal government's plan to allocate a total of 7.8 million francs for the 156 individuals most severely impacted, alongside additional support from the home canton of Valais. Efforts are underway to expedite related legislation and facilitate settlements to avoid drawn-out legal proceedings.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Tour of Seemanchal: Strengthening India's Borders

Amit Shah's Strategic Tour of Seemanchal: Strengthening India's Borders

 India
2
Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

 India
3
Tackling the Tide: Maharashtra's Task Force to Combat Digital Addiction Among Children

Tackling the Tide: Maharashtra's Task Force to Combat Digital Addiction Amon...

 India
4
Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026