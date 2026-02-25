Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Attempts to Impeach Judge Over Ruling

Opposition MPs have called for the impeachment of Madras High Court Judge G R Swaminathan following his ruling which allowed Hindu devotees to light a lamp at a temple site, causing controversy and accusations of disrupting communal peace.

Attempts to impeach Madras High Court Judge G R Swaminathan have sparked controversy, following his decision to permit Hindu devotees to light a lamp at 'Deepathoon' pillar on Thirupparankundram hill.

The ruling, which designated the site as temple land despite its proximity to a dargah, drew criticism for allegedly inciting communal unrest.

Parliamentary sources have highlighted that judges can't be removed merely for judicial decisions unless allegations of corruption or misconduct are involved, questioning the opposition's grounds for impeachment.

