Controversial Income Tax Raids on Ill UP MLA Spark Outcry

The Income Tax Department conducted searches on Wednesday at the Lucknow and Ballia homes of Uma Shankar Singh, the sole MLA of the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, according to officials. No reasons or outcomes were revealed by the authorities by the afternoon.

Singh, 55, a seasoned politician with three terms under his belt, represents the Rasra Assembly constituency in Ballia district. Prior to his political career, Singh was involved in private construction business activities. The raid has prompted a backlash from political circles, including BJP's Dinesh Singh, a state minister related to Singh by marriage.

Dinesh Singh expressed opposition to the raid on social media, highlighting the BSP MLA's severe health issues, which have sidelined him from active politics. Singh criticized the denial of medical access during the searches, citing potential harm due to the actions of "insensitive institutions," and hinted at political motivations.